Minereum Price Tops $0.18 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $53,661.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00987451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.68 or 0.10383679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00085300 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,267,315 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

