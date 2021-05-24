Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.08 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $41.37 or 0.00115894 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $30.08 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00405190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00183860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.72 or 0.00775265 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 727,257 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.