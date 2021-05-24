Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.77

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBPFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

