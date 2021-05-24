Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 32.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Catalent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $101.82 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.