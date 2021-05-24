Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,153 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $1,333,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $3,976,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $124.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

