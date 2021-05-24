Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

