Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 71.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $308.68 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.