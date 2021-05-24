Mizuho Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $176.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.83. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.