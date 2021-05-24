Mizuho Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $99.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $71.19 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

