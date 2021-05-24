Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,886. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $256.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.05. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

