Morgan Stanley Boosts Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $25.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

RUBY stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,837,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

