Morgan Stanley Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $390.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.33.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG opened at $250.06 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.72 and its 200-day moving average is $339.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.24 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.