Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

MT stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $9,000,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

