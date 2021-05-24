Morgan Stanley Upgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Buy

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $114.93 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average of $112.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.