MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.13 ($123.68).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

ETR:MOR traded up €1.76 ($2.07) on Monday, hitting €70.66 ($83.13). 258,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €73.65 and a 200-day moving average of €86.17. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

