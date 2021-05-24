MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $94.42. 4,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

