M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $162.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

