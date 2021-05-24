M&T Bank Corp Acquires 835 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKSI opened at $182.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.36 and its 200 day moving average is $163.72.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

