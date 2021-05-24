M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $46,875,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $11,821,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Globus Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 over the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GMED opened at $71.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

