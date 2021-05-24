M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,296 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of 2U worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in 2U by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in 2U by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

2U stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

