M&T Bank Corp Has $1.78 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.