M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,451 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $422,093.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,708.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,642. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $47.15 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

