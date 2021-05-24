M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,730 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 41,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

