MU DANK Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,022.00 (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, MU DANK has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $831,512.01 and $9,022.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MU DANK coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048026 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MU DANK Profile

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,773,098 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using U.S. dollars.

