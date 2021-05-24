National Bank Financial Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.15.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.55 and a one year high of C$29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.