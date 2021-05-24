National Bank Financial Raises First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$21.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$21.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.51. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.39 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$152.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.7407088 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 6.31%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total value of C$205,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$514,500. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at C$305,300. Insiders sold a total of 228,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,002 over the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

