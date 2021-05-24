National Bankshares Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.74.

TSE LUN opened at C$13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.0300683 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

