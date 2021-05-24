National Bankshares Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$36.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.31.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$22.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.85. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

In other news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$818,347.20.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.