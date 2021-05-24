National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEX. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

Shares of National Express Group stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 292.60 ($3.82). 824,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,060. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 273.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27.

In other National Express Group news, insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40). Also, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

