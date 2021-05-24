National Express Group (LON:NEX) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Express Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

NEX traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 292.60 ($3.82). 824,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,060. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.73.

In related news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60). Also, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

