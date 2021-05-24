National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.93.

NFG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 377,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,810. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

