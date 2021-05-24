National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 437,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EYE shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

