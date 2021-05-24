National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 437,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
