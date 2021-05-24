Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $65,332,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.