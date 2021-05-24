Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 47.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,335 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

