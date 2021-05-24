Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,361 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of STL opened at $26.48 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

