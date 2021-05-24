Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $4,006,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

