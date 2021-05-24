Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,025 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Abiomed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $280.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.58. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.03 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

