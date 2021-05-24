Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NAVB stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.76. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 21,500 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Insiders have bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

