Nerve Finance Trading Down 46.2% Over Last Week (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $68.56 million and approximately $302,971.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00061553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.25 or 0.00866403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.74 or 0.08533148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00079188 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

