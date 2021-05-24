NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 3.1%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s share price was down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.77 and last traded at $113.78. Approximately 15,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,242,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

