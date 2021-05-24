Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $497.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $519.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

