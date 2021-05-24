New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 679.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 239,152 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 237.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

