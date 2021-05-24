New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 679.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 239,152 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 237.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.