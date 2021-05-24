New Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGD. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

NGD opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of New Gold by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

