New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,443.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $37,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.55. 1,831,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,867,212. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.