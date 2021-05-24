Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

