Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Raised to C$108.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$101.00 to C$108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newmont to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE NGT opened at C$88.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$68.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.05.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

