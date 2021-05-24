Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 146,712 shares.The stock last traded at $33.25 and had previously closed at $32.88.

NEWT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Newtek Business Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 97.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

