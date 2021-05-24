NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 7244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

