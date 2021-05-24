NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.11. 227,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.86. NICE has a 12-month low of $178.45 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

