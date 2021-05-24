NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.62.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.11. 227,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.86. NICE has a 12-month low of $178.45 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
