Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,294.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,277.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,982.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.